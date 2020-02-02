16,300 Shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.