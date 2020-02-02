$18.39 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $18.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 million and the highest is $50.70 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $125.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $72.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $254,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $465,618.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 574,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,104. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.