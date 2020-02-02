180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TURN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 44,366 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $95,386.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,864.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $172,198 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

