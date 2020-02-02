1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE:FIV opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

