$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. GameStop reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GME opened at $3.84 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.