228 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average is $217.97.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

