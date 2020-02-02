$241.88 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $241.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.30 million and the highest is $279.03 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $858.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $895.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $970.80 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 989,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,526,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 5,789,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,670. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.