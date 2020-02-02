2,537 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

