257,848 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 84,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $1,345,644.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,001 shares of company stock worth $3,118,473. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 2,897,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

