$278.03 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report sales of $278.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $183.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 4,644,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.