$278.03 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report sales of $278.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $183.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

PB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. 4,644,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after acquiring an additional 888,095 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 523,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

