2,811 Shares in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oil States International by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.