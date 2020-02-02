291,904 Shares in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Zynga by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,539,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537,596. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $97,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,331.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,268,980 shares of company stock valued at $14,535,226. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

