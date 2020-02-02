$306.79 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will post sales of $306.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.17 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:OXM traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. 101,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

