3,300 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Silgan by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

