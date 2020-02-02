356,354 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 356,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,404,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Centene stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 8,642,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,995. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

