$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $610,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADVM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

ADVM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 754,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 530,327 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

