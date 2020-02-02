4,005 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $138.13 and a one year high of $179.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

