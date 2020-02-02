465 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

