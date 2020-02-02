49,900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,825,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,472. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

