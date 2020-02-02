49,900 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 92.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,825,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,472. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.