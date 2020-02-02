$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will announce sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $5.62 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

MAR stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.06. 2,055,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,029. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

