5,270 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.