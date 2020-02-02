600 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.15 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.15.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

