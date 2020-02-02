6,206 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000.

NXTG opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

