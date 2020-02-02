750 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 10.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 906,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Eaton stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

