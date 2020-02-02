8,388 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

