9,814 Shares in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $359.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

