Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

