Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Down 8.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.17, approximately 1,834,657 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,714,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

