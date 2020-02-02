Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $247,189.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Kyber Network. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.78 or 0.05895411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127368 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kyber Network, DDEX, ZBG, Hotbit, Indodax, BitForex, Sistemkoin, Ethfinex, YoBit, CoinPlace, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.