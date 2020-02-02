Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.09.

ACIA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 706,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,876. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,085,000 after acquiring an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the third quarter worth $68,967,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 342.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 383,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 296,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

