Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHN shares. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,694,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACHN stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $946.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.01.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

