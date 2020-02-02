AdHive (ADH) Hits Market Cap of $109,866.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a total market cap of $109,866.00 and $211.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdHive has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

