Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,066,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the previous session’s volume of 1,638,132 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $19.32.

The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Adient by 2.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

