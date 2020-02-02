Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

