Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.
Shares of AMD opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
