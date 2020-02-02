Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 7th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Advanced Share Registry’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Advanced Share Registry has a 52-week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of A$0.78 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.73.
Advanced Share Registry Company Profile
