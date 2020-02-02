Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on February 7th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Advanced Share Registry’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Advanced Share Registry has a 52-week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of A$0.78 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of $30.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.73.

Advanced Share Registry Company Profile

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and associated services in Perth, Western Australia. The company offers online tools to find and view share information. It also engages in property investment business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

