Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.79

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.79 and traded as high as $82.22. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 503,194 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73.

In related news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.94, for a total transaction of C$394,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,589,413.72. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,050 shares of company stock worth $7,717,311.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

