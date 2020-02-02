AI Doctor (AIDOC) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.58 million and $138,773.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BtcTrade.im, OKEx and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $560.14 or 0.05925883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013149 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BCEX, Bibox, CoinBene and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.