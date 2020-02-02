Aladdin (ADN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Aladdin has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $6.41 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BitForex and BITKER. During the last week, Aladdin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,443.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.02024330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.46 or 0.04054849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00758039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00789051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00715018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,323,525,783 tokens. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

