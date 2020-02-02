Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

ALXN traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. 3,638,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

