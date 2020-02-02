Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.65-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.39. 3,638,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.