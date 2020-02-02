Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.13. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $182.95.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.