Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,010,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. 1,154,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.