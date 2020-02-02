Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ALLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 170,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,689. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

