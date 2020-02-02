Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €53.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.72 ($53.17).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €47.94 ($55.74) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.02. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

