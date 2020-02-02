Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

