Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.43. Altria Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.39-4.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,939. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

