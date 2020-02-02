Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,851.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,811.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.