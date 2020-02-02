Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $2,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.83 EPS.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,309.43.

AMZN stock opened at $2,008.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,851.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

