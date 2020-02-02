Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

Amc Networks stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

