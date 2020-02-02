Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCX. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.71.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

